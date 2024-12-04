- Get your flu shot! Influenza A is on the rise in the Bay Area, according to wastewater tests, while COVID cases remain relatively low. [SFGate]
- Westside residents in SF are making moves to begin a recall effort to oust Supervisor Joel Engardio, over his support for Prop K, the Great Highway Park measure. [KPIX]
- Video game maker Ubisoft is closing its San Francisco studio, laying off hundreds of workers, and shutting down its free, first-person shooter game XDefiant. [Chronicle]
- Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas may become interim mayor, briefly, starting Thursday, after election results are certified, but as she is moving on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in January, it remains unclear who will then serve as mayor until a special election in April. [KTVU]
- A scathing audit has found evidence of neglect and chronic overcrowding at San Jose's city animal shelter. [KTVU]
- The Orange County coast has reportedly been teeming with whales and dolphins recently, with breaching humpbacks and out-of-season blue whales making many appearances. [Bay Area News Group]
- A major transgender rights case is before the Supreme Court today, as the ACLU argues on behalf of several families against a Tennessee law banning all gender-affirming care for minors. [Associated Press]
- Donald Trump is said to be considering Ron DeSantis for defense secretary as support seems to be falling apart for Pete Hesgeth. [New York Times]
Photo: SFist