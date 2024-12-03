- A 21-year-old woman was hit by a car at Shotwell and 21st streets Tuesday afternoon, and Mission Local reports eyewitnesses say “the driver intentionally rammed the pedestrian.” There are also reports that the driver knew the victim, and that the two had previously had a legal dispute. [Mission Local]
- Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie says he will take a salary of only $1 per year once he’s mayor, and frankly, the job’s salary would be pretty meaningless to a guy whose net worth is $33 million. The city charter requires that the mayor be paid a salary, so Lurie’s team is just choosing the smallest dollar amount possible. [KQED]
- Wells Fargo is selling its Financial District headquarters at 420 Montgomery Street, though still keeping its headquarters in SF, moving it to 333 Market Street. The bank, which outright owns the Montgomery and California streets building that's served as its headquarters for decades, plans to sell the building, and says they’ve already identified potential buyers. [KRON4]
- Embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus will indeed face a special election to remove her from office, as the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a ballot measure to remove her, and the measure will go before voters on March 4, 2025. [KGO]
- A long-standing fence enclosing tule elk in Marin County’s Point Reyes is being removed, as opponents of the fence allege that it’s allowing elk to die off by limiting their access to natural resources during drought eras. [Marin Independent Journal]
- East Bay Representative-elect Lateefah Simon was out talking to constituents in Oakland on Monday after getting orientation for her new job in Washington, DC, and says she’ll try to bridge the divide between parties. [KTVU]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist