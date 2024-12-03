- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Amorha Moore. She was last seen in Rodeo on Monday afternoon around 3:45 pm, and she is believed to be in the area of Rodeo, Hercules, or Pinole. [KRON4]
- Residents of the Marina and Cow Hollow were largely incensed at a public meeting with the SFMTA Monday night to discuss a plan to eliminate free parking in the neighborhood for non-residents. A similar plan in Hayes Valley, the agency said, helped free up parking for residents, but people weren't having it, saying the SFMTA is solving a problem that doesn't exist. [Chronicle]
- Fire officials are again warning about the dangers of electric car battery fires after the deadly crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Piedmont that took the lives of three college students last week. [KRON4]
- Parts of the East Bay were rattled by a small 2.7M earthquake Tuesday morning at 1:08 am. [NBC Bay Area]
- A scam artist in Southern California used Hinge and Instagram to scam a woman and her family out of more than $1,000 using a fake fundraiser scheme. [SFGate]
- It's Giving Tuesday, and local organizations including food banks and AIDS Lifecycle are hoping people will be generous.
- Small Business Saturday was this past weekend, but everyone should continue to patronize their neighborhood businesses this holiday season — and in the Castro, many businesses are depending on it. [ABC 7]
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA just announced a new stadium tour, and they'll be coming through SF's Oracle Park on May 29. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: SFist