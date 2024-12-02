The very sunny, mild weather you see out your window today — or hopefully get to go outside and be in — is set to continue for a while in the Bay Area thanks to a strong high-pressure system that has taken hold.

Nevermind all that bomb cyclone drama last month. Now that one of the major holidays is behind us, and most everyone who traveled for it are either back home are headed home shortly, we have some good weather news for the next chunk of the holiday season.

San Francisco is looking at afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 60s this week, with nighttime lows dipping to the high 40s. And in other parts of the Bay, like San Jose, you'll be seeing highs around 70 degrees this week, and most of the region seeing similar temps in the high 60s, as the National Weather Service shows us.



This warm trend comes as Sunday marked the beginning of Meteorological Winter — with the beginning of December marking the start of the three coldest months of the year, on average.

The firm high-pressure system now in place over Norther California means there likely won't be any more big snows to help Tahoe resorts ring in Christmas, but the forecast a few weeks out isn't known.

Still, the Chronicle meteorology teams forecasts that the "dry trend will continue for several weeks," which sounds like it takes us into Christmas week.

That means that garden irrigation systems may need to go back on even after the ground was drenched with four inches of rain (or more in the North Bay) that continued into the last week of November.

But stay tuned if things start to shift later in the month, and the Pineapple Express resumes bringing rain in from the Pacific.

Photo: Phil Reid