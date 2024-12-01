- One of San Francisco's most iconic stores, the Macy's in Union Square, announced its imminent closure earlier this year. What happens next for the building it currently occupies is deeply uncertain, according to local real estate experts. [Standard]
- Several high-profile Republicans are now falling in line to support Donald Trump's nomination of Kash Patel for FBI Director, despite bipartisan objections that Patel is deeply unqualified for the job. Patel, an aggressive Trump loyalist who vows to use the courts against Trump's political opponents, graduated from the University of Richmond in 2002 and started his legal career in 2005. [New York Times]
- 18 people were rescued yesterday after their boat capsized in the Oyster Point Channel. No injuries have been reported thus far. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara recently approved a 3 million square foot development proposal that will see housing, childcare facilities, and retail stores built in place of largely vacant hotels and office buildings. It could take up to 20 years to complete. [KQED]
- A high-pitched "singing" sound emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge on windy days will reportedly be silenced in a few months. [Chronicle]
- Maire Farrington, 61, has gone on an annual solo camping trip to Angel Island for decades, and she does not plan to stop anytime soon. [Mission Local]