The Chronicle has a funny look today at the variously, hilariously wrong images of San Francisco that are being spit out of AI image generators like OpenAI's DALL-E and xAI's Grok.

It's probably going to feel quaint looking back on reports like these of the heady, early days of artificial intelligence, down the line when the robots have become our overlords.

But, for now, we can laugh at their foolishness, especially when it comes to spitting out images of "San Francisco," as the AI servers imagine it — basically just a haphazard collage of Painted Ladies, bridges, TransAmerican pyramids, and whathaveyou.

The Chronicle has a whole slew of these today that it generated from DALL-E, Grok, Midjourney, and Google's Gemini. Here are just a couple featuring the Golden Gate Bridge in random spots.

Image via DALL-E

