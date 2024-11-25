- A man tragically died inside a vehicle during rising floodwaters over the weekend near Guerneville. The Saturday death, which occurred near Mays Canyon Road and state Highway 116, was being used to warn others not to try to drive through floodwaters. [KPIX]
- Two men were arrested on attempted murder charges following an early Saturday morning assault in Napa. The men, identified as 31-year-old Ignacio Castro and 35-year-old Cruz Angel Castro, were detained following a 3 am assault on the 1600 block of Pueblo Avenue. [Napa Valley Register]
- Putting up your Christmas tree before Thanksgiving has become the new norm for some — particularly since the pandemic — and one purveyor of live cut trees in the Sunset has been opening their lot earlier to meet demand. But those real trees have got to be real crispy come Christmas Day, no? [Chronicle]
- The TSA is expecting the "biggest Thanksgiving ever" for air travel, and with some wintry weather happening this week that may not bode well for some traveling across the country. [KPIX]
- For any tourists in town today and tomorrow, unfortunately, cable car service is being temporarily replaced by buses due to several street closures on the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde cable car lines. [Bay City News]
- The Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub has the annual look back on the Christmastime playland that used to be installed on the roof of the Emporium department store in the postwar years, complete with a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, train ride, cable car, monkeys, and a baby elephant. [Chronicle]
- In Los Angeles, the Menendez brothers are appearing (virtually) in court today for the first time in 28 years, for a status hearing on their bid for resentencing and early release. [CNN]
Top image: The Russian River on Saturday. Photo: Cleve Jones