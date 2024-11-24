500 workers at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel are now on strike, according to social media posts released by union Unite Here Local 2.

They join 2,000 other San Francisco hotel workers already striking since late September, demanding better healthcare, inflation-matched wage increases, and the reversal of post-pandemic staffing cuts. The strike includes housekeepers, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, and other workers from hotels across the city as the holiday season comes into full swing.

"I’ve sacrificed so much for this job over the years. I had to have four surgeries in my hand and shoulder. But in return, the hotel has only made my job harder," said Mariott Marquis Lobby Attendant Consuelo Escorcia in an August statement.

The Marquis Hotel, however, appears undeterred.

“The hotel remains open, and we have well-established protocols in place to operate and take care of guests in the event of any impact to staffing,” a Marriott spokesperson said to the Chronicle. “We remain available to meet with the local union negotiating committee to reach an agreement that is fair to all parties.”

It is unclear how much longer the strike will go on, but union officials indicate the walkout will last as long as it takes to see their demands accepted.

"Hotel workers aren’t giving up, because we’re fighting for our families,” said Gwen Mills, International President of Unite Here, in a statement from earlier this year.

Image: Unite Here Local 2 via Instagram

