A routine fare evasion arrest at the Bay Fair BART station turned up a suspect for a San Francisco murder, and 36-year-old Johnathon Calvin Wright was handed over to SFPD and is now in County Jail on that murder charge.

BART Police engaged in what seemed like a fairly normal fare evasion bust shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, and the suspect was someone that agency was somewhat familiar with. KTVU reports that the 36-year-old fare evasion suspect Johnathon Calvin Wright has previously been arrested last year "for warrants and for no fare on a train near Oakland's Lake Merritt station."

But Wright apparently had other, far more serious charges on which he was wanted. That same KTVU report notes that Wright was handed over to SFPD, as it turns out he was wanted on murder charges.

UPDATE: “What did I do?” Video of @SFBART PD arrest of Johnathon Calvin Wright, 36, on train at Bay Fair station in San Leandro. Wright, whom agency says did not have valid fare, wanted by @SFPD on suspicion of murder. No bail pic.twitter.com/eMdBAkhbrB — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 25, 2024



KTVU’s Henry Lee has video of the BART Police arrest, on a train that was at the Bay Fair station in San Leandro. Wright is handcuffed by three BART PD officers, and keeps asking, “What did I do? What did I do wrong?” before BART Police escort him off the train in cuffs.

As reported by Bay City News, it is unknown what murder case Wright is wanted for, and neither SFPD nor BART Police have returned comment on that question. Bay City News also notes that Wright is “listed as being transient” by BART Police.



But as of Monday morning, Wright is listed as being in custody at SF County Jail No. 2, having been booked at 8:11 am Sunday morning. He is being held without bail on a murder charge, but does not have any future court dates listed.

