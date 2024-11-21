The US Secret Service descended on a home in a quiet neighborhood of Martinez Wednesday evening and served an arrest warrant for a male suspect who has not yet been publicly named.

The situation unfolded at 7 pm when Secret Service agents arrived with SWAT backup from the Martinez Police Department at a home on the 100 block of Macalvey Drive in Martinez. As KRON4 reports, the sole resident of the home, a man, initially barricaded himself inside and would not open the door.

The Secret Service has not said why the man was wanted.

"The SWAT team deployed diversionary tactics in an effort to make contact with the lone male subject," the Martinez Police Department said in a statement. "After several attempts, a member of the Crisis Negotiating Team established contact with the subject and was able to convince him to surrender."

A Facebook post from the police department advising nearby residents to shelter in place announced that the shelter-in-place order was being lifted as of 9:43 pm.

KRON4 sought some explanation from the Secret Service, but Matthew Young, Secret Service assistant special agent in charge, declined to comment, saying, "To maintain the integrity of our work, the US Secret Service does not confirm or comment on potential criminal investigations."

The Secret Service investigates threats against its federal protectees, including the president, vice-president, and the current president-elect. But the agency also investigates financial crimes relating to counterfeiting US currency, credit card fraud, identity theft, and telecommunications fraud.

Photo courtesy of the Martinez Police Department