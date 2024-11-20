A 34-year-old Mountain View man may have sexually assaulted as many as 20 men after spiking their drinks, and he’s skipped bail and currently remains at large, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office charged 34-year-old Mountain View resident Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla with sexual assault and kindapping after a July incident where a man woke up after having drinks with Sarceno Orla and found he’d been drugged and sexually assaulted. Sarceno Orla was arrested, but made his $250,000 bail. Yet then another man came forward and said that he had his hair cut at Sarceno Orla’s home, and was also drugged and sexually assaulted.

The Mountain View Police Department investigated further, and found evidence on Sarceno Orla’s electronic devices that he may have drugged and assaulted as many as 20 different men dating back to 2018. But the Bay Area News Group reports that Sarceno Orla did not show up for an October 29 court hearing, and has “fled the area” and remains at large.

“There was a sexual predator in our community,” Santa Clara DA District Jeff Rosen said in an announcement. “With the help of courageous victims, investigators and the public we will soon have him in custody to keep him from ever hurting anyone again.”

Obviously, county authorities are very concerned about the possibly more than 20 victims, and have urged any of these people to come forward, while promising confidentiality.

“The men appeared to be unconscious and/or intoxicated during the assaults,” the DA’s office said of the videos. “Police are currently in the process of identifying these victims and perhaps others.”

Anyone with information about Sarceno Orla can is urged to contact the Mountain View Police Department at (650) 903-6618, or email Detective Lauren Riffel at [email protected] or Detective Guillermo de Lira at [email protected].

Image: Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office