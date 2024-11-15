After an alleged three-robbery bender, a suspect evading SFPD totaled his car in a crash, lept 40 feet from a 101 overpass, and injured himself severely before being arrested and hospitalized.

Sometime around 2 am the morning of Thursday, November 7, a robbery crew allegedly busted into what SFPD describes as a "liquor store located on the 700 block of 22nd St." The crew was connected to two other robberies reported that evening, in Ingleside and the Mission. SFPD came to that conclusion after a pretty wild failed getaway attempt that involved a car crash and a suspect jumping 40 feet off an overpass, as the department announced Thursday.

The leap from the overpass did not translate into a successful escape, as the suspect suffered “life-threatening injuries caused by the fall,” according to SFPD. The suspect has not been named, but he was taken into custody and hospitalized. For perspective, below we see where the suspect made the ill-advised leap.

SFPD responded to the 22nd Street corner store robbery, and did not arrive while the suspects were still in the act, but determined that the burglary involved “several vehicles.” One of those vehicles was traveling northbound on 101. SFPD pursued it at first, but it sped away at such high speed they declined to continue. That was probably the right call.

Because the driver managed to crash the car not far up the road from there.

“As the officers neared the collision, they discovered it was the suspect vehicle and observed the suspect jump off the freeway overpass and land approximately 40 feet below onto 15th and Vermont St.,” SFPD said in a release. “The adult male suspect was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries caused by the fall.”

Officers found the suspected stolen merchandise, as well as a loaded firearm. All of the vehicles used in the robbery were determined to have been stolen, and all have been recovered. Though obviously, one of them is worse for the wear.

It's unknown how many suspects overall were part of the robberies, as only one has been apprehended, and the others are still at large.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

