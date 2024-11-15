An apparently vicious dog was shot by police in the Fillmore District and led to an alert from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Friday morning due to other dogs on the loose.

The alert went out at 11:31 am to avoid the area of Fillmore and Eddy streets, as well as the area of Geary and Steiner streets, which is about two blocks away.

SFist heard a report of a dog being shot by police after biting someone. KTVU also has a report saying there were three dogs on the loose, one of which was shot by a police officer. These reports have not been confirmed.

The SFPD has not released any further information, but SFist observed multiple police vehicles on Steiner Street at O'Farrell, where a children's baseball practice was happening in a fenced-in batting cage.

Update: The Chronicle confirms that police shot and killed one dog, and that a person had been attacked by three dogs in the area of Raymond Kimball Playground, which is on Steiner Street between Geary and Ellis streets. The condition of the person was not known.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Fillmore and Eddy Streets as well as Geary Blvd and Steiner Street due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live tra https://t.co/wlkkkZhrDy — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) November 15, 2024



This is a developing story.

Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist