CleanGPC

#1 of 16 Best House Cleaning Services San Francisco

CleanGPC makes our list largely because they are known for providing top-notch cleaning services, but also because they embrace a tech-enabled approach to house cleaning. This means that they have implemented software to provide you with instant price quotes and bulk cleaning discounts, as well as systems to tracking their work and acting on client comments and feedback. CleanGPC stands out, even amongst this list of house cleaning-maid services providers, offering unmatched professional cleaning and technological innovation to improve your experience. With a team of experienced cleaners, they guarantee satisfaction a commitment to excellence, evident in their diverse range of services. CleanGPC gives you ongoing house cleaning, deep cleaning, and move-in/move-out cleanups. Customers love the reasonable prices and the convenience of the online booking. The company services San Francisco, the Peninsula, the East Bay, and the North Bay.

Cleanist Co

#2 of 16 Top San Francisco House Cleaning Services

Cleanist Co (Previously, Carolina's Cleanist), based in San Francisco, stands out as a premier choice for those seeking comprehensive cleaning services. They dust, disinfect, and declutter with unmatched attention to detail. They all truly cares about you. Their offerings cover a wide range of needs: household, office, carpet, window, and upholstery cleaning. Recognized by various publications, Cleanist Co's reputation is bolstered by its experienced team and a satisfaction assurance. Their cleaners for home, office, and beyond ensure every space is immaculate. Clients rave about the transformative results, with one noting the impressive cleanliness of their home post-service. So, what makes them different? Their combination of professional expertise and genuine care. However, potential clients should remember the breadth of services offered may vary slightly based on specific requirements, but the commitment to quality remains steadfast. Their approach is both thorough and flexible, adapting to unique client needs, which is why they remain a top choice in the competitive San Francisco market. The seamless blend of professionalism and personal touch sets them apart, making them a worthy contender on any list of top cleaning services. Cleanist Co. For a cleaner, brighter space.

Victory’s Cleaning Services

#3 of 16 Amazing House Cleaning Services San Francisco

Victory's Cleaning Services, a standout in the cleaning industry, excels with its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Established in 2018, it has quickly gained a reputation for delivering meticulous and professional cleaning services. And why not? Their flexibility and reliability make them a top choice for anyone in need of thorough cleaning, whether it's for a small studio or a large residence. The team is known for its attention to detail, leaving no nook or cranny untouched. Customers frequently highlight the company's ability to transform spaces, making them feel new again. With a diverse range of services, including deep cleaning, post-party cleanups, and move-out cleans, Victory's Cleaning Services ensures that each client's unique needs are met. The business owner, Ilanna Alves, emphasizes fair pricing and a personalized approach, treating clients like family. They are dedicated to providing a spotless environment, often exceeding expectations with little touches that make a big difference, such as cleaning windows or headboards at no extra cost. The team's professionalism and dedication to quality are evident in every interaction, making Victory's Cleaning Services a worthy choice for those seeking top-tier cleaning solutions.

Enjoy Cleaning

#4 of 16 Top-Notch San Francisco Maid Services

Enjoy Cleaning SF, established in 2019, stands out as a premier choice for residential cleaning services. Specializing in meticulous attention to detail and unwavering professionalism, they cater to a wide range of cleaning needs, from simple room refreshes to comprehensive deep cleans. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their approach, as each job is treated with the utmost care and dedication. And Lilly, the owner, often joins her team to ensure everything is done right, which clients appreciate. The team's thoroughness is unmatched, consistently leaving homes spotless and clients amazed at the transformation. They are known for their punctuality and ability to work efficiently within time constraints, making them a reliable choice for busy homeowners. With a reputation for outstanding service, they are among the best in their niche, offering top-quality cleaning that leaves homes looking better than ever. Clients frequently commend the team's friendly demeanor and professionalism, with many expressing their delight at the attention to small details, such as cleaning behind furniture and ensuring even the toughest stains are addressed. For those seeking a dependable and thorough cleaning service, Enjoy Cleaning SF is a standout option in San Francisco.

Queen Cleaning

#5 of 16 Best San Francisco House Cleaning Services

Queen Cleaning, established in 2003, stands out for its commitment to delivering top-notch cleaning services across various Bay Area neighborhoods, including San Francisco. A family-owned, licensed, and insured company, it prides itself on high standards and customer satisfaction. If you're not satisfied, they'll make it right. The owner, Ana Paula P., emphasizes trust and safety, crucial when allowing a service into your home. Many clients find Queen Cleaning through referrals or Yelp, a testament to their reliable reputation. Known for efficiency, thoroughness, and professionalism, this service offers standard home cleaning, move-in/out, and post-construction cleans. Clients rave about their promptness and attention to detail—ensuring homes are spotless, from appliances to nooks and crannies. They offer flexible scheduling, which is much appreciated by busy customers. Some reviews note the service can be pricey, but the quality justifies it. The team, including standout staff like Williany, consistently goes above and beyond, making homes feel new again. For those seeking reliable and detailed cleaning, Queen Cleaning is a worthy choice. It's among the best in its niche due to its consistent quality and customer satisfaction.

Cleanerific

#6 of 16 Top House Cleaning Services San Francisco

Cleanerific, a standout in the realm of house cleaning services, has been a trusted name in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2005. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including deep cleans, move-in/move-out cleaning, and recurring standard cleaning, this company stands apart with its 100% satisfaction guarantee. If it's not right, they'll fix it. Clients appreciate the customized services and personal attention provided, ensuring the right team is dispatched for every job. Cleanerific's commitment to using safe and eco-friendly products, along with offering a living wage and benefits to its staff, underscores its dedication to both quality service and social responsibility. Folks love how reliable and efficient they are. And they support immigrant families and offer a fresh start. Many clients rave about the professionalism and friendliness of the staff, noting the ease of scheduling and the thoroughness of cleaning. Cleanerific's low employee turnover means familiar faces and consistent service, a rarity in the industry. While the team excels at leaving homes spotless, they also bring a touch of magic, turning cleaning days into something to look forward to. For those seeking a cleaning service that combines efficiency with heart, Cleanerific is a compelling choice.

Cleaning Glow

#7 of 16 Amazing San Francisco Maid Services

Cleaning Glow stands out in the competitive world of house cleaning services in San Francisco. Known for its quality and exceptional customer service, this company has built a reputation for delivering consistent, detail-oriented cleaning every time. Their service area spans across numerous cities in the Bay Area, catering to a wide range of clients. What sets Cleaning Glow apart is their unwavering commitment to professionalism and efficiency, ensuring homes are left spotless and fresh. Their cleaners are not only thorough and quick but also bring warmth and kindness to their interactions, making the entire experience enjoyable for clients. The ability to accommodate last-minute schedule changes and special requests highlights their flexibility and responsiveness, traits that are highly valued by their clientele. With an easy online booking process, clients find it convenient to schedule services, while the team's punctuality and dedication to going the extra mile are frequently praised. Cleaning Glow's cleaners, such as Ana and Liviane, have been noted for their exceptional skills and friendly demeanor, often forming lasting relationships with their clients. If you're seeking a dependable and thorough cleaning service that consistently exceeds expectations, Cleaning Glow is a worthy choice, offering fair pricing and a team that genuinely cares about its clients.

Green Cleaning SF

#8 of 16 Top-Notch House Cleaning Services San Francisco

Green Cleaning SF, established in 2016, stands out for its commitment to eco-friendly practices and pet-safe products, making it a preferred choice for those in Pacifica, CA. The company, led by Hugo R., is fully licensed and insured, ensuring peace of mind for clients. And, the cleaning crew's attention to detail is unmatched, as seen in their thorough cleaning of spaces, from apartments to post-construction homes. They use non-toxic products, which appeals to environmentally conscious clients. Customers consistently praise the team's professionalism, punctuality, and flexibility, particularly during scheduling changes or last-minute requests. The cleaners are known for their meticulous approach, ensuring every corner is spotless. With fair pricing, they offer excellent value, providing a deep clean that leaves spaces looking immaculate. And the communication? Excellent. Clients appreciate the team's responsiveness and willingness to accommodate specific cleaning needs, whether it's a move-in clean or focusing on certain areas like carpets and walls. The business's dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction is evident in the glowing reviews, making it a top contender in the house cleaning industry. For those seeking a reliable, eco-conscious cleaning service, Green Cleaning SF is a worthy choice.

BerryClean

#9 of 16 Best House Cleaning Services San Francisco

BerryClean, a standout in its niche, has carved a reputation for delivering top-notch home cleaning services, blending professionalism with eco-friendly practices. Founded in 2015, this company stands out by employing full-time, insured, and bonded professionals, ensuring consistent quality. They offer Basic and Deep Cleans, catering to various needs from regular upkeep to post-party or move-in/out scrubs. With a focus on employee satisfaction, BerryClean believes happy staff lead to happy customers, offering above-minimum wages and PTO. Customer reviews frequently highlight the team's punctuality, attention to detail, and flexibility in accommodating special requests, like oven or fridge cleaning, albeit for an additional fee. A unique touch noted by clients is the thoughtful organization of spaces, such as creatively folding towels or arranging children's toys. Their commitment to customer service is evident, with options for regular service setups allowing clients to "set it and forget it." Yet, potential clients should be aware of their strict safety protocols, as they do not handle hazardous materials or infestations. The referral program offers a $75 discount, emphasizing their dedication to expanding their satisfied customer base. For those seeking reliable, thorough cleaning, BerryClean is a worthy choice.

GreenTerra Cleaning Service

#10 of 16 Top San Francisco Maid Services

GreenTerra Cleaning Service stands out in San Francisco for its commitment to eco-friendly practices and innovative cleaning methods. Established in 2005, this business has evolved significantly, especially after the pandemic, to prioritize the welfare of its employees and clients. Workers now enjoy full benefits and the highest wages in the industry, reflecting the company's dedication to its workforce. The business employs a team of reliable and detail-oriented professionals who consistently receive praise for their punctuality, thoroughness, and friendly demeanor. Yanira, Isabel, Israel, Adriana, Luz, and others are noted for their excellent service, ensuring clients' homes are impeccably clean and well-maintained. A focus on advanced green technology and strict cross-contamination procedures highlights GreenTerra's dedication to providing a healthier environment for its clients. Vanessa B., the business owner, brings her experience as a social worker and ecological advocate to the forefront, ensuring the company operates with a community-focused and environmentally conscious mindset. Clients appreciate the personalized service, with staff often going the extra mile to meet specific cleaning requests. For those seeking a cleaning service that combines top-notch quality with eco-friendly practices, GreenTerra Cleaning Service is a worthy choice in San Francisco.

Maidly

#11 of 16 Amazing House Cleaning Services San Francisco

Maidly, a standout among cleaning services, excels in providing high-quality residential and commercial cleaning throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. With a foundation built on hard work and reliability, this family-owned business has grown from a mother-daughter team into a robust group of dedicated professionals. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its attention to detail and customer satisfaction. And they go the extra mile, offering a 24/7 service to accommodate diverse schedules. Maidly's offerings include comprehensive cleaning for all rooms, including vacuuming, mopping, and dusting accessible surfaces, as well as specialized services like move-in/move-out cleanings. Bathrooms, bedrooms, living areas, and kitchens receive meticulous care, ensuring a pristine environment. Customers can also request additional services such as interior refrigerator and oven cleaning. What sets Maidly apart is its dedication to employee satisfaction, which translates to exceptional service quality. Employees, often with the company since its inception, are insured, bonded, and recognized through an Employee Award Program. This focus on happy employees leads to happy customers, a mantra the company lives by. For those seeking a trustworthy and thorough cleaning service, Maidly promises reliability and excellence, making it a top choice in its niche.

Spectacular Housekeeping

#12 of 16 Top-Notch San Francisco House Cleaning Services

Spectacular Housekeeping, located in Berkeley, CA, stands out in the crowded field of cleaning services. With a focus on personalized cleaning solutions, they cater to individual needs—whether it's a one-time deep clean or regular maintenance. The team, professionally trained and uniformed, ensures each job is inspected for quality. And they bring their own eco-friendly supplies, safe for all. Customers rave about their thoroughness and attention to detail, often exceeding expectations. It's not uncommon to hear how they transform spaces into pristine environments, turning chaos into order. And if you're not satisfied, a quick call within 24 hours guarantees a complimentary re-clean. So, why choose them? Well, they create free time for you! And with over two decades of experience, they've built a reputation for reliability and excellence. However, some might find their services a bit on the pricier side, but the quality of work often justifies the cost. People considering Spectacular Housekeeping should keep in mind the potential for longer cleaning times due to their meticulous approach, but the results speak for themselves. In the world of house cleaning, they are indeed spectacular, and their commitment to customer satisfaction makes them a top choice for many.

Vital House Cleaning

#13 of 16 Best House Cleaning Services San Francisco

Vital House Cleaning, a standout in its niche, has been providing exceptional cleaning services since 2002. This small family business, led by Claudeci S., has carved out a reputation in San Francisco for its meticulous attention to detail and customer satisfaction. The company offers a range of services, including regular and deep cleaning, and after-remodeling dust removal, all backed by a 12-hour guarantee. Clients rave about the thoroughness of the work; apartments transformed into spotless sanctuaries. The team's commitment to quality control ensures that every surface shines, every corner is dust-free. And yes, they bring their own cleaning supplies—saving you both money and space. Communication is key, and while the owner primarily uses text, he's always responsive and accommodating. Promotions and discounts, like the occasional $50 off, sweeten the deal. Their flexibility in scheduling, even for last-minute requests, sets them apart from the competition. The staff, described as friendly and diligent, often go above and beyond, tackling tasks like cleaning behind appliances and inside cabinets. With a mix of professionalism and a touch of personal care, Vital House Cleaning stands as a beacon of reliability and excellence in the house cleaning industry.

Sandra’s Maid Service

#14 of 16 Top San Francisco Maid Services

Sandra's Maid Service, established in 2008, is renowned for its comprehensive cleaning solutions, specializing in residential and office spaces. With a focus on customer satisfaction, they offer a variety of services such as post-construction cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, inside window cleaning, and deep cleaning. What sets them apart? Their genuine commitment to understanding client needs and their adaptability to feedback. Clients often appreciate their punctuality and the respectful handling of belongings. And the crews? They remember the specifics, ensuring consistency across visits. Sandra's Maid Service also stands out for their ability to organize spaces in innovative ways, offering clients new perspectives on home organization. Duarte, the business owner, is noted for his respectful and honest approach, fostering a professional yet friendly atmosphere. Communication is seamless, with prompt responses to inquiries and flexible scheduling options. Their preparedness during the pandemic highlighted their commitment to safety, earning client trust. For those in San Bruno, Sandra's Maid Service is a top choice, providing peace of mind with their meticulous attention to detail and professional service. In a competitive market, their dedication to excellence and customer care makes them a preferred option.

Adriana's House Cleaning

#15 of 16 Amazing San Francisco House Cleaning Services

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Adriana's House Cleaning, a standout among San Francisco's cleaning services, excels in offering comprehensive residential and commercial cleaning solutions. Specializing in house, apartment, and move-in/move-out cleaning, this family-owned business, established in 2003, prides itself on nearly two decades of experience. The team, hand-picked and bonded, brings professionalism to each job, ensuring high-quality service at competitive rates. And they're pet-friendly. Clients often praise the thoroughness and efficiency of the cleaning crews, who are known for transforming spaces into immaculate environments. With an easy online booking system and responsive communication, Adriana's ensures convenience and reliability, even in last-minute situations. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in its unconditional guarantee, with services tailored to the specific needs of each client. Notably, they offer carpet steam cleaning and window cleaning upon request, maintaining affordability without compromising quality. Adriana's stands out for its ability to handle special requests and unique circumstances, providing personalized quotes based on the size and detailing required. Whether it's a one-bedroom apartment or a luxury estate, the staff demonstrates meticulous attention to detail, making it a preferred choice for those seeking dependable, top-to-bottom cleaning services.

Maria and Maria Cleaning

#16 of 16 Top-Notch House Cleaning Services San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Maria and Maria Cleaning, a prominent name in the San Francisco cleaning industry, stands out for its dedication to providing exceptional cleaning services tailored to individual needs. Since 2000, this family-owned business has expanded from a solo operation into a trusted enterprise, serving both residential and commercial clients with a comprehensive range of services. And what do they offer? Move-ins, move-outs, construction clean-ups, and more. Their commitment to using environmentally friendly products ensures a safe and clean environment. Customers rave about their professional and thorough approach, consistently leaving homes spotless. And the cleaners? On time, efficient, and friendly. Pricing is fair, and the communication process is straightforward, making scheduling a breeze. Yet, what truly sets Maria and Maria Cleaning apart is their ability to exceed expectations, transforming spaces into pristine sanctuaries. The business is fully insured and licensed, providing peace of mind to clients. But remember, they might not serve all areas, so it's wise to check availability. Those within their service area can expect a stress-free, high-quality cleaning experience. With a reputation for excellence and integrity, Maria and Maria Cleaning is undeniably a top choice for those seeking reliable and personalized cleaning services.