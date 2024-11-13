Despite the reputation that Oakland, and especially East Oakland, has for violent crime, the stats this year have trended downward. But there was one homicide Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, the first in almost two months.

The shooting happened in the area of 71st Avenue and Hamilton Street around 2:35 pm Wednesday. As the East Bay Times reports, a male victim was found with "at least" one gunshot wound to the torso. After life-saving measures were taken by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive for the shooting is yet known.

This was Oakland's 72nd homicide of the year to date, and the first since a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment eight weeks ago, on September 28, in the area of 29th Street, under the 24 overpass, in the Pill Hill neighborhood. The victim in that shooting did not immediately perish, but died from his injuries in mid-October.

Both Oakland and San Francisco are on track to record record-low homicide counts for 2024. However San Francisco notched a 31st homicide for the year this morning, with a stabbing death on Market Street at Main Street.

Anyone with information about the Oakland shooting this afternoon is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Persons with videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to [email protected].

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images