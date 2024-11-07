After spending nearly $3.2 million of his own money in this election, Michael Moritz can't be extremely pleased by the results that he and his TogetherSF Action group were able to achieve.

Tuesday was not a great day for TogetherSF Action, this being the political group's first big proving-ground election since its formation three years ago. On its website, TogetherSF Action claims credit for helping to elect Supervisor Joel Engardio in 2022, but 2024 was really the big test, with the group having put its own city charter amendment on the ballot, Proposition D, without the consultation of the Board of Supervisors, and backed its first mayoral candidate, Mark Farrell.

Prop D would have slashed the number of city commissions in half, from 130 to 65, in a somewhat arbitrary if bold move to reduce bureacracy and what they view as City Hall wastefulness. While some supervisors support commission reform, and they put Prop E on the ballot to accomplish that, they did not ask for an outside committee to draft its own reform measure and put it in front of voters at great expense.

As Mission Local reports today, spending on Prop D accounted for 46% the $20.5 million that was spent on all the local measures combined on the SF ballot – a total of $9.5 million.

The campaign for Prop D and the campaign to elect Mark Farrell were, the Ethics Commission found, illegally comingling funds, leading the commission to levy a $108,000 fine on Farrell. And a lot of those funds came from TogetherSF, with Moritz joined by other wealthy donor allies like the Fishers (of Gap fame) and billionaire hedge fund manager William Oberndorf.

Oberndorf's group, Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, also spent lavishly on this election, spending about $1 million on a committee promoting Yes on D and No on E, and Oberndorf spent over $1.1 million of his own money, primarily on a pro-Mark Farrell for Mayor PAC.

The only difference between TogetherSF Action and Neighbors for a Better San Francisco when it came to the mayor's race was that TogetherSF only endorsed Farrell, and Neighbors issued a dual endorsement of both Farrell and Lurie — and when Lurie started sending out attack mailers aimed at his opponent Farrell, Oberndorf was displeased.

Lurie, who represents the "change" candidate that both groups were essentially looking for, received the Chronicle's endorsement, and he now leads in the ranked-choice vote count — though things could still change when more votes are tabulated later today and in the coming days.

Farrell, however, came in a distant fourth in the initial round of rank-choice tabulations Tuesday night, and Prop D appears to be going down by a 10-point margin, though there were still over 150,000 ballots yet to be counted. As Mission Local reports, and as Supervisor Myrna Melgar tells them, both Farrell and Prop D's apparent failure are a pretty clear referendum on how much big money donations and groups like TogetherSF can accomplish in SF elections.

"They clearly had an agenda that San Francisco didn’t agree with," Melgar tells Mission Local. TogetherSF had backed Melgar's opponent in the District 7 race, Matt Boschetto, who appears to be headed for defeat.

Melgar added, of TogetherSF's strategies, that "whipping up anger and discontent … that is a way to mobilize people, [but] it is not necessarily a way to build a movement long-term."

Speaking to Mission Local, local campaign strategist Jim Ross goes so far as to say of the combined (presumed) Farrell/Prop D defeat, that "It might be one of the great political debacles in San Francisco history... To come in fourth? And also bring down the ballot measure — the combination of the two things, it’s really extraordinary."

Moritz himself struck a positive tone Wednesday, in an email message published in an SF Standard newsletter, saying, "Two years ago, few would have given a nickel on the odds of having a new mayor, a Board of Supervisors that for the first time in memory is not dominated by ideologues, and the promise of a competent Board of Education. We have all three — and none of this would have happened without the consistent pressure from TogetherSF and Neighbors [for a Better San Francisco]."

That's a little optimistic, regarding the Board of Supervisors, given that several supervisor races remain uncalled. And as Mission Local notes, TogetherSF's chosen candidates for District 9 (Trevor Chandler) and District 7 (Boschetto) appear to be or are definitely headed for defeat, and Bilal Mahmood, the moderate seeking to replace progressive Dean Preston in the D5 seat, was leading by a very slim margin in the first ranked-choice coung.

Moritz said in an interview with Mission Local last month that he plans to fund TogetherSF for "another four or five years," with the hope of backing more candidates and ballot measures. But these election results may lead to some rethinking of strategy. (Perhaps those "That Fentalife!" ads were regrettable and pointless? Just a thought.)

