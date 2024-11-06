A small cabal of proud Republicans in San Francisco gathered Tuesday night at American Bites, a restaurant in North Beach that last year hosted a bizarre and hateful anti-trans dinner event.

The SF Republican Party had their Election Night watch party Tuesday at American Bites, a restaurant in North Beach where you can get a burger with a side of transphobia. As the Chronicle reports, while much of the city was plunged into despair watching the election returns, feeling the deep foreboding of what a second Trump presidency could mean for our country and the world, the scene at American Bites was the opposite of all that.

SF Republican Party chair John Dennis organized the event, and called the evening "thrilling," speaking to the Chronicle.

"We really have a bright future now," Dennis said, without irony.

And, reportedly, when things turned solidly in Trump's direction later in the evening, the scene at American Bites was jubillant.

Back in May 2023, the restaurant played host to another event organized by the San Francisco Republican Party, which featured speakers from Moms for Liberty, a group whose primary goal is to keep schools from telling children that LGBTQ people exist.

Chronicle columnist and former restaurant critic Soleil Ho, who identifies as non-binary, attended the event and wrote about it, noting that "nuance... clearly wasn't on the menu."

"If you are a man in the Democrat Party, your highest-value men are the ones who wear dresses," said Dennis at the event, adding, "We appreciate masculine clothes for our men."

One of the speakers at the event suggested that the end-goal of those promoting "transgenderism" is "Trans humanism, pedophilia … destroying the family, our culture and our society [and] Marxism." Someone also got up and told horror stories about botched gender reassignment surgeries, making people audibly gag and wretch.

American Bites suffered a slew of one-star reviews on Yelp after that piece was published, but their Yelp page appears to have recovered — with a number of positive four- and five-star reviews that seem to have appeared in May and June of 2023.

And, it appears, it's still a safe space for Trump fans, and the favored gathering spot of the SF GOP.

At the time, managing partner Mike Saremy told Eater that when he agreed to host the Republican event, he "had no idea it was going to be anti-trans and all these outrageous remarks made."

But, it seems, it didn't deter them from inviting the Republicans back.

Photo via Yelp