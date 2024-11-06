A precariously tall scaffolding came loose from the Pacific Heights building it was attached to Wednesday morning and was dangling in the direction of Broadway.

The scaffolding failure occurred around 7 am Wednesday, amid windy conditions in San Francisco and around the Bay Area. Wind gusts were upwards of 30 miles per hour in the city this morning, and elsewhere around the Bay it was even windier. (A peak gust of 75 mph was recorded Tuesday on Mount St. Helena, as the National Weather Service reported.)

The San Francisco Fire Department put out a warning on Xitter at 7:52 am for residents to avoid the 1900 block of Brodway, later posting video from the scene showing the dangling scaffolding — which remained intact but which had pulled away from one side of the building and was hanging, ready to fall.

The scaffolding appears to be about 18 stories tall, the full height of the building.

The SFFD said that there was "no estimated time for mitigation," meaning it's up to whoever put up the scaffolding to deal with it.

No further updates have been provided as of Wednesday at 3:20 pm.