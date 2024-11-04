- About 5,000 people in San Francisco's Mission Bay were without power Monday afternoon in an unexpected outage. PG&E said it was trying to get the power back on by 6pm, but there hasn't been an explanation yet for the outage. [Chronicle]
- Heather Knight is letting New York Times readers know just how heated a battle has been afoot over the two-mile stretch of the Great Highway, the fate of which will be decided with Prop K tomorrow. "In San Francisco, where small ideas regularly lead to huge fights, the squabbles over the road’s fate have become louder than sea gulls at a beach picnic," Knight writes. [New York Times]
- At least 78 million people have voted early in this election, and in nine states, turnout is already past the 50% mark. The process has largely gone smoothly, but that hasn't stopped Trump from claiming all kinds of "cheating," etc. [New York Times]
- Fans of Delirama's pastrami in Berkeley need not despair: It's back. Delirama Jr. is now open inside Olfactory Brewing at 2055 Center Street. [Nosh]
- The A's have officially rebranded, dropping Oakland from their gear, and next season, and for three (?) seasons or so, they'll just be known as The Athletics, with no city. [KRON4]
- Modi, a new Mexican-Italian fusion restaurant that was supposed to open years ago in the base of the Saleforce Transit Center, may be opening as soon as Friday. [SF Business Times]
- Get ready for ant-invasion season, which is likely to begin when the rains begin in earnest and fall really sets in, and no you shouldn't poison them but you can diligently Windex their trails and keep all your floors and counters clean and your sugar locked up in Ziplocks. [Chronicle]
Photo by Darwin Bell/Instagram