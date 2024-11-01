The grand Berkeley Hills estate owned by Ann and Gordon Getty since 1994, dubbed the Temple of Wings, was listed for $5 million in August and just sold for $5.85 million.

The 4,000-square-foot, three-bedroom manse at 2800 Buena Vista Way features 16 Corinthian columns and an open-air atrium entry. As Bay Area News Group reports from listing documents, the building dates to 1910, when it was constructed as a dance studio for attorney Charles Boynton and his wife Florence Boynton. The building was partially destroyed in the 1923 Berkeley Fire, which destroyed over 580 homes in the Berkeley hills. And the home as it stands now was constructed, preserving the Neo-Classical columns, in 1924.

"Although it is time to move on, the Temple of Wings will always represent a quiet place where beauty has time to rest before blooming," said Gordon Getty, 90, in a statement after listing the house for sale in August.

Since the death of his wife Ann in 2020, Getty has been in the process of selling the couple's considerable collection of art and furnishings, some of which was featured in a 1,500-lot auction by Christie's in 2022.

"Without the collection in the home, the home seemed ready for a new generation to take over," said a rep for Getty, speaking to the Wall Street Journal this summer.

Why the Gettys needed a mansion across the Bay in addition to their mansion in Pacific Heights is another question. But, behold the beauty of the place in the MLS photos below, via Realtor.com, which clearly feature staged furnishings that are not the Gettys'. As Bay Area News Group reports, the buyer for the mansion is an entity run by Pete Halimi, principal executive of Carmichael-based Oracle Properties Development, and it was an all-cash deal.