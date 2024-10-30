- There have been 690 coyote sightings reported to Animal Care & Control so far this year, and the Chronicle has mapped them. This seems like a slightly silly project, because, basically, the coyotes have been spotted everywhere in SF except SoMa and the Tenderloin. [Chronicle]
- The Reddit user base has, remarkably, grown by 47% since this time last year, according to a quarterly report from the now public company. Reddit actually turned a profit for the first time in its 20-year, $29.9 million, or 16 cents per share, driven by growth in France, India and the Philippines thanks to its popular AI translation tool. [NBC Bay Area]
- Will kids need to put on a coat over their Halloween costumes to go trick-or-treating tomorrow? Probably! It's going to be pretty chilly around the Bay Area, but especially so after 8 pm when they should be in bed. [KTVU]
- Investigators have created a profile of the man they say torched several ballot drop-boxes in Oregon and Washington, and they believe he has expertise in metalworking, and that he may strike again. [Associated Press]
- The Burning Man organization is in fundraising mode, and reminding Burners that the cost to produce the event, and to fund the group's year-round work, far exceeds their revenue from ticket sales, and that gap has gotten bigger. [BurningMan.org]
- Noted Trumper Nick Bosa may face disciplinary action and a fine from the NFL for donning a MAGA hat while crashing Brock Purdy's on-camera interview Sunday night, because team members have rules about what they can wear at the stadium. [KTVU]
- Apparently the California DMV has been abbreviating San Francisco as "San Fran" on some licenses, and that is obviously unacceptable and people are mad. [Chronicle]
Photo: Brett Jordan