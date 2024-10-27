- Brooke Slusser, a co-captain of SJSU's women's volleyball team, has now joined a lawsuit against NCAA guidelines regarding trans athletes that primarily targets her own teammate, whom she also lives with. Slusser, in her legal filings, makes unsubstantiated claims that her transgender teammate being allowed to play poses a safety risk to cisgender female athletes. [Chronicle]
- A "Lotus for POTUS" movement on WhatsApp is currently galvanizing support for Kamala Harris among Indian-American and South Asian voters, inspired by Harris's well-known Indian roots. "In Sanskrit, Kamala means LOTUS. In America, Kamala means POTUS," one viral meme reads. [TIME]
- After a series of break-ins at El Faro did $30,000 worth of damage to the legendary taqueria, owner Raymunda Ramirez said she was going to shutter the restaurant. An outpouring of community support has changed her mind, and the eatery will now remain open. A GoFundMe page that appears to be from the Ramirez family has so far raised $18,500 out of its $25,000 goal, with a description claiming that the money will help keep the lights on at El Faro. [NBC Bay Area]
- CHP is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Lyric Oden, who was last seen Tuesday night in Hayward. Authorities currently believe her to be on-foot. [KRON]
- Severe cuts to Oakland's budget are apparently inevitable, as internal documents are now projecting a $30 million dollar shortfall for this fiscal cycle, even with August's $125 million sale of the Oakland Colliseum taken into account. [East Bay Times]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom just unveiled a new proposal that would more than double California's state tax incentive for movie production to $750 million annually, which would be a tax break second only in size among states to Georgia's unlimited tax credit for media produced there. [New York Times]
