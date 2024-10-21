- Vallejo police are seeking the public's help in solving a shooting that occurred early Monday morning. A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the roadway on the 700 block of Daniels Avenue around 1:30 am. [KRON4]
- The late, great Bay Area sculptor and artist Ruth Asawa was posthumously honored Monday with the National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House with President Biden. Other recipients of the medal today include Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Idina Menzel. [Chronicle]
- A See’s Candies shop in Oakland's Rockridge was burglarized Saturday, and suspects "stole items" from the store, which probably means they took a bunch of chocolates. [KRON4]
- An MRI has confirmed that 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's season is over and that he tore both his ACL and MCL. [ESPN]
- Senator Alex Padilla will be at Manny's in the Mission Tuesday evening for a "fireside chat," discussing his work in the Senate and "hopes for the future."
- Smuggler's Cove, in Hayes Valley, was just named one of the "quirkiest" and "weirdest" bars in the nation by Cosmopolitan.
- Popular Asian American chain restaurant PF Chang's, which was founded by late SF chef Cecilia Chiang's son, is opening its only Bay Area location next year in Santa Rosa. [KRON4]
- And a San Francisco runner, Frank Chan, recreated the "beauty queen" portrait of Chappell Roan on the cover of her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, to celebrated its one-year anniversary, via his run route on the app Strava. He also made an honorary stop at Papa Johns. [Chronicle]
Image via Instagram