It's not every day that we have stories of new businesses opening in downtown San Francisco, but it has, in fact been happening. And now Andytown Coffee Roasters is expanding with a new cafe on Front Street.

The new location for Andytown is coming to 747 Front Street, as the SF Business Times reports today. It's the base of a building that was recently leased by boutique corporate law firm BraunHagey & Borden LLP, and Andytown owner Lauren Crabbe tells the Business Times that the firm was instrumental in bringing them to the location.

The new location, in a former Empower Gym space, will feature a walk-up coffee window, but further details have not been shared. Crabbe tells the Business Times that she is aiming for opening by the end of the year.

Andytown was founded in the Outer Sunset in 2014 by Crabbe and fellow former barista Michael McCrory. They now have three locations in the Sunset — the original at 3655 Lawton, 3629 Taraval, and 3016 Taraval — and seven locations overall, including one in Menlo Park.

Andytown has one downtown SF location already, however it's on the other side of Market Street from the new one, on the Seventh Floor of 181 Fremont — which is accessible via sky bridge from Salesforce Park.

Andytown regularly ranks among the best coffeeshops in San Francisco, and its locations contribute to making SF one of the Best Coffee Cities in the nation, according to a recent ranking, second only to Portland.