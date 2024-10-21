There was a multiple-vehicle crash just before noon Monday in Noe Valley, as one car hit a 48-Quintara/24th Street Muni bus and several other cars, and the Muni driver has been hospitalized.

There’s not much information, and some of it may be conflicting, but KRON4 is reporting on a multiple-car crash late Monday morning in Noe Valley’s 24th Street where a vehicle hit a 48-Quintara Muni bus. SFPD said in a statement to KRON4 that they were called to the scene at 11:57 am, and that a car “collided with multiple vehicles, including a Muni bus.”

ATTN: IB/OB 48 delayed at 24th & Noe by Muni-involved collision. Expect delays and reroute. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) October 21, 2024



The SFMTA posted their own brief version of events just before 12:20 pm, that both the inbound and outbound 48 lines were “delayed at 24th & Noe by Muni-involved collision. Expect delays and reroute.” While KRON4 describes the crash as happening at “the intersection of 24th and Sanchez streets,” Muni says the delay was “at 24th & Noe.” Both of those intersections are stops for the 48 line.

But troublingly, KRON4 notes that the Muni driver was injured and hospitalized because of the crash. That driver’s injuries are not detailed, and there are currently no reports of any passengers on that bus being seriously injured.

But SFPD’s statement to KRON4 added that “one of the involved parties may have experienced a medical emergency,” so that individual is likely hospitalized as well.

FINAL UPDATE: IB/OB 48 has resumed regular service at 24th & Noe. https://t.co/34KYhuFOUg — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) October 21, 2024



The SFMTA announced on Twitter just before 2:30 pm that the 48 lines had “resumed regular service at 24th & Noe.”

SFPD considers this an active investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Image: Light S. via Yelp



