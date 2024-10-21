A man described as “elderly” took a hike in Mount Tamalpais State Park Saturday that he became too exhausted to finish, and late Saturday night, he was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

When a hiking trail is called Steep Ravine Trail, it’s a fair bet that hike will involve a very steep ravine. The hiking site AllTrails calls Mount Tamalpais State Park’s Steep Ravine Trail a “moderately challenging route” that takes “an average of 2 [hours] 17 min to complete.” And that may be a little too much for an elderly person, especially if they start the hike late in the day.



One man learned that the hard way, as KRON4 reports that a man had to be rescued by helicopter on that trail late Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Air Operations division posted video of the Saturday night rescue, which employed their H-30 helicopter often used in search and rescue missions.

“Tonight H-30 responded for a person stuck on the Steep Ravine Trail just below Highway 1,” CHP said in a Sunday Instagram post. The elderly man had apparently first contacted the Marin County Fire Department, and the CHP says he “stated he was too exhausted to finish hiking up the trail.”

KRON4 says the incident happened “overnight between Saturday and Sunday.” The CHP and Marin firefighters reportedly performed a hover operation, and the man was loaded into the helicopter and transported to Highway 1.

Paramedics determined the man had not suffered any injuries. His name and age have not been released.

Image: CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations via Facebook