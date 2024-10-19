- Yesterday's five-alarm Keller Fire in Oakland has been mostly extinguished, save for a few hotspots, with firefighters are still concerned that strong winds could reignite the blaze. 500 people have been evacuated and two homes are now destroyed, but no injuries have been reported. [Oaklandside]
- Muni has struck a $212 million deal with Hitachi that would move critical operational software off of floppy disks, pending a green-light from the Board of Supervisors. If approved, the process is expected to be fully complete sometime in 2028. [Chronicle]
- The 49ers are facing off against the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow at Levi's Stadium in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. Taylor Swift is not expected to attend. [CBS]
- 8,000 people are still without power today, as PG&E continues its wave of shutoffs due to heightened fire risk. [KRON]
- GLIDE, an anti-poverty nonprofit based in San Francisco, says it has the "special sauce" required to revitalize the Tenderloin. [KQED]
- Boeing has reached a tenative agreement with its machinist's union, ending a strike that left the company losing upwards of $1 billion dollars per month. [WSJ]
Image taken from CAL FIRE's website