- Berkeley Hills residents are being advised to leave their homes, just hours after a large fire broke out in Oakland's nearby Caballo Hills neighborhood, due to what firefighters are calling "extreme fire weather" amid a Bay Area-wide Red Flag Warning. [Berkeley Scanner]
- On a similar note, PG&E shut off power for 16,000 Bay Area residents today, with 32,000 shutoffs performed statewide in total, as concerns surge in regard to fire risk. [Chronicle]
- Measure J, a fiercely divisive ballot measure that would ban factory farming in Sonoma County, has led to political ads being placed on milk cartons asking citizens to vote against the proposition. [Chronicle]
- The renovation effort at the freshly renamed "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport," which has drawn criticism from scientists over its potential environmental impacts on the local community, has completed a environmental impact report critical to moving the project forward. [Business Times]
- A senior official for the Mountain West Conference, which San Jose State plays in, stated publicly today that the transphobic turmoil surrounding SJSU's women's volleyball team "breaks [her] heart." [AP]
- A new startup is claiming that it can connect two lucidly-dreaming people via an apparatus which translates electrical and facial impulses into sounds that can be then relayed through headphones. [ABC7]
Image: Screenshot of Genasys Protect, formerly ZoneHaven