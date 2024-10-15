After a private contractor reportedly ruptured a gas main in the vicinity of 24th and Hampshire streets in San Francisco, four buildings have had to be evacuated and Muni service near Potrero Avenue and SF General has been disrupted.

The rupture on the gas line, which KTVU reports as a "large" gas line, happened somtime after 10 am Tuesday at the edge of the Mission District. SF's Department of Emergency Services put out an alert at 10:28 am warning residents to avoide the rea of Potrero Avenue between 23rd and 25th streets.

The SF Fire Department further alerted residents via X that Hampshire Street was closed between 23rd and 25th as well.

"Please avoid the area and look for alternate route route," the SFFD said.

A video posted by the SFFD showed a backhoe on 24th Street that may have been the culprit in severing the gas line.

PG&E is reportedly on the scene to shut off the gas and repair the gas line.

Natural gas leak at the intersection of 25th St. and Hampshire. SFFD and PG&E on scene. Please avoid the area and look for alternate route route. Muni is affected on 24th ST. #SFFD #YOURSFFD



UPDATE: Hampshire St. between 23rd to 25th are closed. Potrero St. between 23rd and… pic.twitter.com/C2GCLe5QLx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 15, 2024



The 33 and 48 Muni bus routes are being redirected as a result of the street closures.

The emergency is occurring not far from Zuckerberg SF General Hospital, and as ABC 7 reports, "at least" four residential building have been evacuated, impacting an unknown number of residents.