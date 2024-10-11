We've got some new pizza happening around Mission Bay, Zanze's Cheesecakes are now available at a Bay Area grocery store, and the Chronicle reviews Bernal Heights duck and pork belly specialists Go Duck Yourself.

As you may have seen by now, there's been a spate of pizza news this week. Che Fico Pizzeria finally opened at Thrive City, at the Chase Center. It occupies the long vacant space on the main plaza, with a big covered patio overlooking the Bay and Terry Francois Boulevard, and features a menu of starters, cocktails, salads, pizzas, and several sandwiches geared toward the lunch crowd — lunch isn't happening yet, but will be soon, Monday to Friday only.

Flour + Water Hospitality Group announced that they were taking a space in the new Mission Rock development, across McCovey Cove from the ballpark, and they'll be opening the first Flour + Water Pizza Shop there in early 2025. It will be a quick-service operation, with dough prepared back at the flagship Flour + Water Pizzeria in North Beach, and the group plans to open more of these in other neighborhoods in the city, with a takeout and delivery focus.

Also, the local news networks, like KPIX, have been covering the grand opening of a new Round Table Pizza on the troubled Hegenberger corridor in Oakland, near the airport, given that most of the stories there lately have been about closings. The area lost a Starbucks and an In-N-Out location earlier this year, and a recently opened Raising Canes switched to drive-through only when staff said the dining room situation was too dangerous.

In non-pizza news, Foliage, the restaurant that replaced Michelin-starred Marlena at 300 Precita Avenue in Bernal Heights, appears to have closed. Tablehopper reports that they've had a "temporarily closed" sign up since August, and the Instagram page has gone offline, so yes, probably gone for good.

Over in Oakland, we have news from the Chronicle of the opening of Teta Nahl, a new "Arab soul food" restaurant from chef Mohammad Abutaha, in the same space where he initially opened Shawarmaji in 2020, 2123 Franklin Street (Shawarmaji moved across the street in July). Dishes will include mansaf, a funky Jordanian-Palestinian preserved yogurt-lamb stew; and bamyeh, an okra stew cooked in tomato sauce. The plan is to open initially just for breakfast and lunch, 9 am to 3 pm, weekdays only, with expanded hours to come.

Zanze’s Cheesecakes, beloved around the Bay Area, which were exclusively made by one man, Sam Zanze, and sold out of his Ocean Avenue shop, are now going to be available at Mollie Stone's and Little Original Joe's. 91-year-old Zanze sold the business last year to John and Elena Duggan, the owners of the Original Joe's mini-empire, and taught their staff how to make his fluffy, crustless cheesecakes in the style of his father — who once worked for the Duggans' grandfather, and both men hailed from the same island in Croatia. As the Chronicle reports, as of today, Zanze's Cheesecakes can be found at all Mollie Stone's locations in the original flavor, and Little Original Joe's in West Portal will soon be selling pumpkin and peppermint bark Zanze's cheesecakes. You can also find cafe de olla (Mexican spiced coffee) and amaretti flavored cheesecakes on the menu at Original Joe's restaurants.

Chronicle restaurant critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan files a review of Go Duck Yourself, in Bernal Heights — the sit-down restaurant from the sons of Hing Lung owner Wing Cheung, Eric and Simon Cheung. The longtime Cantonese barbecue business left Chinatown a couple years ago, and transformed into the delivery-focused Go Duck Yourself, serving the same quality roast duck and crispy pork belly — and they're about to open the more deli-style Quack House in the Tenderloin, serving this food as well. Chung Fegan is charmed by the new place, raving about the pork belly especially, and she notes that the sticky fried rice with mushrooms, dried shrimp and sausage is "deeply earthy, dank even, and pleasurably glutinous," and great for sopping up meat juices. Also, a takeout meal on Emmys night, which she said "languish on my counter until company arrived at 5 pm" after getting picked up over two hours earlier, "happened to be the best of my three Go Duck Yourself meals," and the meats didn't need to be served hot.

