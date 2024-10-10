San Francisco police announced the Tuesday arrest of a "high-volume" dealer of fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and prescription pills, and they say they uncovered much evidence of his drug dealing at his Oakland home.

According to a release, the SFPD arrested 24-year-old German Alfred Colindres Estrada on Tuesday, following a four-month investigation by the department's Narcotics Unit.

Estrada had been identified as dealing "a high volume of narcotics in and around the Tenderloin neighborhood and the greater San Francisco area."

According to police, "probable cause was developed in the case and a search warrant was obtained for Estrada, his residence and the vehicle he was utilizing."

Estrada was then seen parking his vehicle near 11th and Howard streets just before 11:30 pm Tuesday, along with a second suspect, 22-year-old Jose Colindres Erazo.

A K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in a backpack belonging to Estrada, according to police, and they say they found a concealed loaded semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Estrada's Oakland residence revealed a major trove of narcotics, cash, and weapons. SFPD shared the photos below of the array of fentanyl — 1,330 grams — meth, prescription pills, and cocaine allegedly found at the residence, along with $45,000 cash, and a hydraulic press and press plate, presumably used in pill making, and cutting agents. There were also allegedly multiple disassembled firearms and ammunition.

Photo via SFPD

Photo via SFPD

Estrada was booked on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, being a velon with a firearm, two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, possession for sale or purchases for purposes of sale cocaine base, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and criminal conspiracy.

Estrada also faces a charge of committing a felony while on bail or release.

Erazo also faces multiple firearm and gun charges.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.