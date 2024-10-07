- Once again, it is Fleet Week in San Francisco, and events begin today. The loud and intrusive practice flights of the Blue Angels will begin Wednesday or Thursday, ahead of the Air Show on Friday. [KTVU]
- While the heatwave has peaked, it's still going to remain fairly warm in San Francisco and elsewhere Monday and Tuesday. The high in SF today may be in the low 80s, but sleeping should be better without AC as onshore breezes will bring down the nighttime lows starting tonight. [Chronicle]
- Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far in SF (98) and Oakland (100), and San Jose had record-breaking temperatures all week hitting 106. Some PG&E customers in Oakland and Walnut Creek lost power for several hours on Sunday. [East Bay Times]
- The billionaires are trading ranks again, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just became the world's second-richest person for the first time, surpassing Jeff Bezos. That is thanks to Meta's stock price reaching an all-time high last week, and the company's bets on AI and the metaverse appearing to pay off. [Bloomberg]
- The City of Oakland has confirmed receipt of an outstanding $10 million payment from the new owners of the Coliseum, the African American Sports & Entertainment Group, under a newly revised purchase and sale agreement that speeds up the timeline for full ownership. [Chronicle]
- The 101 northbound connector in San Francisco and the Ninth Street off-ramp reopened early Monday after a weekend of scheduled repairs. [Bay City News]
- One of the only California wineries that is currently publicly traded, the Duckhorn Portfolio — which includes brands Duckhorn, Sonoma-Cutrer, and Kosta Browne — has been sold to a private equity firm and will be taken private. [Chronicle]
Photo: Chandler Cruttendon