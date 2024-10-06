- The National Weather Service's Heat Advisory finally expires today, with temperatures expected to fall gradually to normal levels over the course of the next week. [CBS]
- The Cal Bears Football team blew a 25-point lead on national television last night, narrowly losing 39-38 to #8 ranked University of Miami, their second straight defeat. [ESPN]
- Donald Trump appears to be increasingly more incoherent and forgetful as time wears on, raising concerns that he might be too old to be President. [New York Times]
- Over half of the SFUSD school board's seats are up for grabs this November, with 11 candidates vying for 4 seats, as the district grapples with an unprecedented budget deficit. [Examiner]
- A long-lost shipwreck, once dubbed "the ghost ship of the Pacific” by World War II-era American pilots, was found off the coast of Sonoma this August [Chronicle]
- The driver in a road rage incident Saturday in Rohnert Park that killed a woman and injured four others, before fleeing the scene, has been arrested. [Press Democrat]
- Lake County residents can breathe a sigh of relief, as firefighters say they've stopped forward progress on the 400-acre Glenhaven Fire and are lifting the evacuation order that has been in place since Friday. [CBS]