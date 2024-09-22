- The Oakland Athletics are in the middle of what is likely to be their final home stand in the East Bay, which will close out 57 seasons in the Colliseum. Their last game in Oaktown is Thursday against the Texas Rangers, and we'll all be worse for it once they're gone. [ESPN]
- San Francisco Unified School Board members faced withering criticism during this morning's emergency, closed-door performance evaluation of embattled Superintendent Matt Wayne. During the meeting's public comment phase, parents, educators, and students all expressed deep frustration over the district's frequent turmoil. The Board reassured them that there would be no immediate decisions made, and promised a public statement would be released later today. [Chronicle]
- California firefighters say the worst of fire season might be yet to come as the Diablo and Santa Ana winds, known for fueling wildfires, make their annual return this fall. Wildfires already have burned about one million acres this year, which experts say is a fairly average amount. [CNN]
- The National Weather Service has issued a "moderate heat warning" for the Bay Area, warning residents of temperatures in inland areas that are forecasted to reach the mid-90s on both Monday and Tuesday. [Hoodline]
- Sharks rookie and number-one overall pick Macklin Celebrini is slated to make his preseason debut this evening against the Vegas Golden Knights [Mercury News]
- Latino residents in the North Bay are feeling frustrated, as they hold very few elected positions in Napa and Sonoma County, despite comprising a third of the population in the area. [Press Democrat]
- Cutting-edge green technology firms nationwide are gearing for the worst, as a Trump presidency could mean a great freeze in governmental support for their projects. [NPR]
Image: Quintin Soloviev for Wikimedia