The 2024 How Weird Street Faire was postponed not even 48 hours before the event in May, but will indeed rear its weird head again on Saturday for what will be the street fair’s 25th anniversary.

The 25th anniversary edition of the How Weird Street Faire was abruptly postponed not even 48 hours before it was supposed to happen back in early May of this year. Organizers said the postponement was “due to severe weather,” and there were indeed showers on the morning of Saturday, May 4. And sadly they could not go ahead with their "May the 4th be With You" Star Wars theme.

Yet after the 2024 How Weird Street Faire was struck down, it came back more powerful than you can imagine. Organizers announced a September 21 replacement date a few weeks after, it is now the eve of September 21, and the 25th anniversary How Weird Street Faire is indeed happening Saturday from 12-8 pm.

The How Weird Street Faire is surely the raviest of all SF street fairs, as seen in the 36-minute video above. But it is not a free event, as tickets cost $28.45 (plus fees) for a single admission, though with discounts if you buy the tickets as a four-pack.

The event spans Howard Street between New Montgomery and First streets, plus Second Street between Minna and Clementina streets, and several other streets in that SoMa area. There will be nine stages of DJ music, plus an Art Alley, vendor marketplaces, food trucks, and a few outdoor drinking spots.

This year’s How Weird Street Faire is also a benefit for the Immersive Learning Center, which organizers say “provides STEAM educational opportunities for K-6 children in the under-served community of Vallejo, California for free, six days a week.” Previous years’ beneficiaries have included the Haight Ashbury Food Project, United Playaz, Sunset Youth Services, and many other worthy Bay Area nonprofits.

