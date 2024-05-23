The 25th anniversary How Weird Street Fair was abruptly postponed not even 48 hours before its gates were scheduled to open in early May, but the festival has announced it will be held on September 21, 2024, with an “Autumn Equinox” theme.

It sent shockwaves through the San Francisco festival and street fair community when the 25th annual How Weird Street Faire was abruptly postponed on May 2, just two days before it was scheduled to happen on May 4. Organizers said the event was “postponed due to severe weather” (and it did rain that day up until about 12:30 pm, before clearing), and that “Out of an abundance of caution, we have to regretfully postpone. We have a target date of June 22nd (pending city approval) for the 25th annual How Weird” street fair.

Well, the How Weird Street Faire did get their new, rescheduled date for their 25th anniversary, but it’s not June 22. Organizers announced that the 2024 How Weird Street Faire has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 21.

“HOW WEIRD OFFICIALLY RETURNS SEPTEMBER 21ST 2024! Thank you all so much for your patience and continued support,” they said in a Facebook post. “All Tickets for the May 4th event will be valid, and tickets are still available on eventbrite.”

The How Weird Street Faire website does not yet reflect this change in dates. But the Eventbrite ticket link on that site does reflect the new September 21 date, so it’s clearly official. Tickets are $35 (plus fees), with four-packs available for $27.50 per ticket (which comes out to $131.76 for the four tickets with fees added in).

The previously scheduled May 4th event had a Star Wars “May the 4th be with you” theme, which is obviously now tossed in the trash compactor. But the new 2024 theme is “Autumn Equinox,” as the event is scheduled the weekend of that equinox (which technically occurs at 5:43 am the following Sunday morning). Though obviously, Earth Wind & Fire fans may note a certain significance to that 21st of September date.

The official How Weird Street Faire 2024 map has not yet been posted, but it generally takes up about 15 blocks around Howard and Second streets, plus adjacent alleys. The event runs from 12pm-8pm, and typically features nine stages of music, Art Alley, a How Weird Marketplace full of vendors, plus food trucks.

Image: How Weird Street Faire via Facebook