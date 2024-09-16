A couple thousand corgis and their human companions unleashed corgi magic at the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the tenth anniversary Corgi Con Saturday, and made short work of many different contests where they competed fur prizes.

The famed SF event Corgi Con started 10 years ago in 2014 on San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, and drew about 90 dogs. Word got out, and the next year’s event had about 400 corgis. By 2018, the event earned a People magazine profile and had more than a thousand corgis on hand.

Corgi Con of course took a hiatus during the pandemic, but returned at Ocean in 2022, which would end up being the last Corgi Con in San Francisco. That’s because event organizers had to leave Ocean Beach for the Alameda County Fairgrounds, likely over unleashed dog regulations.

Either way, Corgi Con returned on Saturday for its tenth anniversary Corgi Con, according to NBC Bay Area. That station has video from the scene, and the official Corgi Con Facebook page has more than 50 images of the corgi chaos in the photoset below.

The Corgi Costume Contest, as usual, was a highlight of his year’s event.

Image: Corgi Con via Facebook

And below, do we see a corgi dressed up as Bob Ross? Because I think that is a corgi dressed up as Bob Ross.

Image: Corgi Con via Facebook

There was the usual annual corgi race too, which is now called Mickey’s Derby, and a Corgi Ninja Warrior obstacle course where the stubby-legged dogs could show off their skills.

Corgi Con is now twice a year, sort of, as there is now a similar spring short dog meetup called Stumpy Con put on by the same organizers. And there are also now corgi races at the Alameda County Fair in June, so Corgi Con's move to Alameda County may have proven effective in the long run (and for the short runners).

Image: Corgi Con via Facebook