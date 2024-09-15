- A San Jose child and his family are now safely housed, after telling the Mercury News two weeks ago that he dreamed of having a bed to sleep in and a warm shower. They had been unhoused for months, after the child's mother lost her fast food job. [Mercury News]
- The Golden Bears trounced San Diego State yesterday, 31-10, achieving their first 3-0 start since 2019. They play Florida State on the road next week for their inaugural ACC conference clash. [Sports Illustrated]
- The three currently ongoing wildfires in Southern California are inflicting a staggering human toll on the region. Yesterday, Donald Trump threatened to pull funds designated for fighting wildfires like these, if he is elected, unless Gov. Gavin Newsom repeals certain environmental protections. [New York Times]
- In yet another humiliation amidst an already dreadful final season in Oakland, the A's lost to the Chicago White Sox last night on a walk-off home run, before they then beat the A's once more this afternoon. Chicago is currently six losses away from breaking the all-time record for most regular season losses with 12 games remaining. [Associated Press]
- The City of San Francisco has made a dramatic course correction in recent years, waiving previously burdensome fees and affordable housing requirements, as it tries to grapple with the housing shortage currently afflicting the entire state. Developers are still not building much of anything, which they blame on difficulties securing loans. [Standard]
- A South Bay rescue is being dubbed "a miracle," after a family of four survived for several minutes while submerged underwater, after their truck was knocked into a canal right next to Highway 101. They were saved by two firefighters, two nurses, and a surgeon, all of whom just happened to be passing by as the incident occurred. [NBC Bay Area]
- Donald Trump is reportedly safe this afternoon, in the wake of what the FBI is calling a second attempted assassination on the former president. [The Hill]
- A seven-hour standoff between a local man and police in American Canyon ended in an arrest on Friday, after he allegedly threatened a woman and several officers with a knife as he barricaded himself inside a nearby home. [Hoodline]
- Famous Sixth Sense impersonator Sam Darnold haunted the 49ers defense on the field today as the Red and Gold lost 23-17, their eighth straight defeat while on the road against the Vikings since 1994. [Sports Illustrated]
- A land dispute between two Telegraph Hill homeowners over the presence of external windows is still being fought after 15 years, with one side even building a "spite wall" to obstruct the window's view. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Airport's planned expansion is facing intense backlash from scientists, who say they are concerned over the impact of noxious emissions on the local community.[CBS]
- Parents, teachers, and district officials in Half Moon Bay breathed a sigh of relief earlier this week, with the teachers union coming to terms with the school district less than 24 hours before a planned strike. [Coastside News]
- A cutting-edge garbage truck powered by hydrogen fuel cells made a stop in Redwood City earlier this week, continuing a pilot that the manufacturer hopes will be the next frontier in heavy-duty refuse aggregators. [Redwood City Pulse]