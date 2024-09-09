- San Jose police fatally shot a man who was allegedly firing shots at businesses in a shopping center Sunday night, and allegedly fired through a window at officers. The shootings occurred around 9:30 pm in a shopping plaza with a 7-Eleven at 4278 Senter Road, and one other victim allegedly shot by the suspect was in critical condition. [KTVU]
- Two people, presumably unhoused, and their dog, were shot on Willow Street in the Tenderloin Sunday afternoon. The shooting occurred on the alley just east of Van Ness Avenue — a long-standing magnet for encampments — just after 4 pm, no information about the circumstances is known, and no information about the victims' condition has been provded. [KPIX]
- The Boyles Fire in Lake County has prompted the evacuation of 4,000 residents of Clearlake and left 30 structures burned. The vegetation fire is at 76 acres as of Monday morning, only grew one acre overnight, and is 30% contained. [Cal Fire / Bay Area News Group]
- A 24-year-old Sacramento woman, Esmeralda Marie Pineda, was found Friday, emaciated but safe, after going missing 12 days earlier from a campsite in Nevada County where she was staying with friends. [SFGate]
- Berkeley's beloved, 12-year-old Bartavelle Cafe, which itself replaced the beloved Cafe Fanny when it opened, is closing, unless its owners can find a last-minute buyer or investor. [Chronicle]
- Apple's latest launch event is today, with the iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and possibly new AirPods getting revealed. [NBC Bay Area]
- Seven years after it was discontinued, the J. Crew catalog is back, as the company tries to recover from bankruptcy and store closures. [CBS News]
Photo: Google Street View