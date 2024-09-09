The news wasn’t all bad coming out of Oakland this weekend, as the 14th annual Oakland Pride brought a parade, concerts, dance pavilions, and tens of thousands of people to show Oakland being “Rooted in Pride.”

While San Francisco holds its giant annual SF Pride Weekend festivities at the end of the Pride Month of June, other Bay Area locales do their own Pride Weekends at different points in the summer. Down in San Jose, Silicon Valley Pride is generally the last weekend of August. And over in the East Bay, Oakland Pride was this past weekend, in the part of downtown Oakland between Uptown and Lake Merritt.

KPIX estimated 50,000 people would attend, and KGO’s pictures from Oakland Pride indicate they did indeed draw that many to the street party whose theme was “Rooted in Pride.”

You can watch the Oakland Pride 2024 parade above as it was broadcast on KGO. The Chronicle notes the parade lasted an hour (far more efficient than the SF Pride Parade!). But like SF Pride, the parade’s first contingent was Dykes on Bikes. The Chronicle adds they were “followed by about 80 contingents, including community organizations, school groups, marching bands, political clubs, city leaders, drag queens and everyday folks, many parading their pets.”

Oakland Pride 2024 celebrates 14 years of diversity and inclusion in downtown - ABC7 https://t.co/h8zLEDs5Tv — Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland Vice Mayor (@Kaplan4Oakland) September 9, 2024



For the city of Oakland, this was a welcome antidote to the chaotic sideshows and fatal shootings that marred the weekend. And unsurprisingly, there were plenty of politicians showing up at Oakland Pride hoping to capitalize on the good vibes.

"In a period where there is so much acrimony, this celebration is bringing together diverse communities,” Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife told KGO. “This is something Oakland needs, and it's beautiful.”

Happy Oakland Pride! At a pregaming celebration and ready to take the day by storm! pic.twitter.com/A5j9uAkicb — Lawrence (he/him) (@bohemiandork) September 8, 2024



Main Stage acts featured Chicago-based rapper Da Brat, hip-hop artists the Conscious Daughters, and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir. There was also a Latin Stage with Mexican vocalist Wendy Guevara and Puerto Rican drag queen Jessica Wild, plus a Community Stage with the more family-friendly stuff.

Caught the start of Oakland pride on my walk around my neighborhood this morning with the Bart train pic.twitter.com/24LYa9yVYz — [email protected] (@romyilano) September 8, 2024



This was the 14th annual Oakland Pride, as the Oakland version was established in 2010.

