- A new national poll from the New York Times and Siena College has Trump tied with Kamala Harris among likely voters. The findings indicate that Vice President Harris still has her work cut out for her, even after an ebullient month of August. [New York Times]
- Federal oversight of Oakland's Police Department will remain in place for at least another year, according to a recent court ruling. The twenty-year-long mandate was originally instituted in response to the notorious "Riders" case. [Chronicle]
- In Georgia, the mother of the alleged Apalachee High School shooter claims she warned school staff of an "extreme emergency" 30 minutes before he first opened fire. A domestic dispute, which occurred last December, led to a judge ordering she have only limited contact with her son. [Washington Post]
- The Golden Bears upset Auburn 21-14 yesterday while on the road, mainly propelled by their defense's five takeaways. They are scheduled to face San Diego State at home next week. [Sports Illustrated]
- Half-Moon Bay educators appear primed to strike, with negotiations between the teachers union and the district have apparently at an impasse. [Coastside News]
- City College of San Francisco's free tuition initiative now faces an uncertain future, after City Hall officials slashed funding for the efforts in half. [SF Examiner]
- Police in Antioch are now investigating online comments calling for the return of "hangings in town square," attacks which were aimed primarily at the city's majority-Black leadership. [East Bay Times]