Elton John has now explained the "unforeseen circumstances" that are keeping him from performing his much-anticipated Oracle Park show during Dreamforce.

The music icon posted an explaination to Instagram Tuesday, saying that he's been recuperating from a severe eye infection which has impacted his vision, and he did not think he would be healed in time for the September 18 concert in San Francisco.

"I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," John wrote. "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

John also said he was "grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks."

Dreamforce organizers announced last week that Elton John had to cancel the show at Dreamfest, the annual benefit concert bash that has been part of the Dreamforce conference for over a decade. Tickets for non-conference attendees were selling for over $1,000, and this marked a rare one-off performance for Elton John after his purportedly final, Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour that concluded last year.

John had probably informed the organizers of his condition a week or two earlier — when the announcement was made, they announced two replacement headliners, Pink and Imagine Dragons.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

The full post from Elton John is below, and you should note it includes a comment from Chappell Roan saying, "We love you!"

Top image: WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Honoree Elton John performs onstage during the Library Of Congress 2024 Gershwin Prize For Popular Song at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)