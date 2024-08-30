In this week's food news, a new Peruvian-influenced spot comes to NoPa, The Brixton reopens with a new menu, and The Slanted Door is set to return to its old spot.

The biggest restaurant news this week was the return of The Slanted Door to Valencia Street. Chef-owner Charles Phan announced that he'll reopen his beloved Vietnamese restaurant back where it all started, at 584 Valencia Street — which is a building that he has long owned. The last tenant in the space, Chezchez, closed over a year ago, and this return was apparently part of Phan's plan when he decided not to reopen at the Ferry Building after a four-year delay. Look for a grand reopening next spring.

A new Peruvian-influenced restaurant called Altamirano is opening on Fulton Street in NoPa — in the former Jannah space, next to Papalote. As Tablehopper reports, it's a new project from restaurateur Carlos Altamirano (Mochica, Piqueos, and Sanguchon in San Francisco, La Costanera in Half Moon Bay). Details are few, but the menu is said to global and Californian, with "Peruvian roots." There's a soft opening planned for September 6, with a grand opening a week later, on September 14.

Michelin three-starred Quince, which does not serve brunch, served as a brunch venue today (Friday), for a $25,000-per-person Kamala Harris fundraiser hosted by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Among the attendees, as the Chronicle reports, were Miriam “Mimi” Haas, the billionaire mother of mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie, and Rick Swig, owner of Napa Winery Inn, and whose family owned Fairmont Hotels.

Today marks the soft reopening of The Brixton in Cow Hollow after a seven-month closure and makeover. SFist was able to pop in this week to try out the new, eclectic gastropub menu from consulting Chef Joey Altman (Hazie’s, China Live, and long ago, Ti Couz). You'll find bar fare like artichoke and spinach dip, and fried mozzarella sticks, as well as varied entree options that include Osaka-style pressed sushi, a filet mignon, Korean barbecue ribs, a smashburger, and a shrimp and clam pasta with the linguini provided by Tony Gemignani’s Giovanni Italian Specialties. The interior has also been revamped and brightened up, but still features those vintage rock'n'roll photos of David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, and even an autographed pic of Johnny Cash. As of today, they’re open for dinner Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm, and until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Brunch is also going to return, but not for a few more weeks.

Bi-Rite's brand new, bright-blue-painted location in Russian Hill (2140 Polk Street) just opened for business on Thursday. As Eater reports, the new, larger location of the store has a sandwich counter like the others, as well as a fish counter, but no butcher — so no meat out of the case options. There will be meat for sale, but only pre-packaged in the refrigerator case. And, owner Sam Mogannam has left space on the shelves to expand the store's offerings as they get requests from the neighborhood.

The Chronicle has put out a list of the best sourdough in the Bay Area, and of course Tartine is on there, as well as the Outer Sunset's Day Moon, and all the Jane locations. But, alas, no Boudin Bakery.

And SFist has learned that Chronicle Restaurant Critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan is back in the office. The lack of reviews this summer was reportedly due to baby bonding leave, but she is reportedly back at work and a new review should be coming soon.