San Francisco Fire Department paramedics were called to Ocean Beach Friday morning after surfers pulled a paddle boarder out of the water who was floating and apparently unresponsive.

The incident happened around 10 am, near the intersection of Great Highway and Judah Street. SFFD Captain Jonathan Baxter says that SFFD Surf Rescue personnel arrived at the scene along with National Park Service Ocean Rescue personnel, and they observed CPR being performed on an adult male paddle boarder.

The man had been pulled to the beach from the surf line by other surfers, who saw that he failed to pop up after catching a wave.

On August 30, 2024, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a reported surf rescue at Ocean Beach and Judah Avenue in San Francisco. Upon our arrival, we observed ocean rescue from the National Park Service and bystander CPR in progress for an adult male paddleboarder who… https://t.co/6U4bjI85TE pic.twitter.com/SVx1kUiBkY — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 30, 2024

The man was transported to UCSF Medical Center in critical condition.

As KTVU reports, the man has been identified as a local resident in his mid-60s and a "world class paddle boarder" who lives just a few blocks away, and whose father was also a well known ocean swimmer.

The man's current condition has not been publicizeed.