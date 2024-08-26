An off-duty Oakland police officer or two appeared to have taken an Oakland Police Department boat out for personal use on Saturday, along with their significant others and at least a couple of children, for a trip up to Tiburon.

The boat was spotted at Sam's Anchor Cafe in Tiburon by a KTVU viewer, who sent in photos showing two women with drinks in their hands on the boat. This was around 4 pm on Saturday, and the person who took the photo was a sailor who was looking for a spot on a dock to moor his boat.

"It doesn't give you the right to use public property for personal use," the sailor said. "Even the fuel being used is taxpayer dollars. How often are they doing this? I mean, is this OK? Generally, people would say ‘No, this is not OK.’"

The anonymous sailor also noted that no one on the boat was wearing life vests, including the children.

KTVU sought comment from the Oakland Police Department, which responded simply that it is "looking into these allegations."

And this isn't the first time that an OPD boat has been spotted in this same place! The sailing blog Latitude 38 published photos of two different Oakland police boats visiting Sam's Anchor Cafe last summer around this same time, in August.

Sam's is, of course, a popular destination on warm-weather weekend days throughout the year, both for people on boats and day-trippers wanting to have a drink or a meal by the water in a particularly windless spot.

But it definitely looks to be an infraction on the part of some OPD officer or officers, at a time when the department hardly needs another one, to be pleasure-cruising in an official department boat.

We'll see if the department comments further.

