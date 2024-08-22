Firefighters in San Jose rescued an injured and unconscious cat in a house fire this morning which also left a firefighter with injuries.

The fire happened on the 5500 block of Century Manor Court in South San Jose, as KRON4 reports, and four people were displaced as a result, but were uninjured.

Who was injured, though, was a firefighter who suffered burns and required hospital treatment, and a cat who firefighters rescued, and who also suffered "significant burns," the fire department said.

Photo via SJFD

Photo via SJFD

"One cat alert and meowing after oxygen mask," the department said in a tweet.

A dog was reportedly also rescued alive, per KRON4, and its injuries were not known.

Images from the fire department showed significant damage to the house, as well as a very traumatized looking cat.