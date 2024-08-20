The 90-year-old clothing-optional Lupin Lodge Naturist Club in Los Gatos has been listed for sale, though with a $32.8 million price tag that will take the shirt right off your back.

Los Gatos’ 112-acre nudist resort Lupin Lodge Naturist Club has been a clothing-optional resort for the better part of its 90-year history, though it’s had several different names. And the resort has been in the news in recent years — resort owners were charged with illegally siphoning water from a public creek during a drought, though put themselves in a better light by offering the place as a fire evacuation shelter during the Loma Fire the following year.

And now Lupin Lodge is in the news again, as the Chronicle reports the resort is on the market for $32.8 million. It had already been announced as being for sale last November, when owner Lori Kay Stout told the Los Gatan, “I’m selling it for health reasons, and I want to retire.”

According to a Realtor.com listing, the site is 112 acres, and features a 24,000-square-foot compound with 37 bedrooms of indoor housing, plus 22 bathrooms. Outdoor facilities include 19 cabins, 16 yurts, plus camping and RV sites, and there are other amenities like tennis and pickleball courts, volleyball courts, a pool, outdoor stages, and nude hiking trails that would not necessarily need to remain nude trails.

And, interestingly, the resort is the oldest surviving member of the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce.

Christie’s International Real Estate listing agents Joe Pollifrone says in the Realtor.com writeup that he envisions the buyer wanting to put in a conference center, winery, or entertainment venue. He is not optimistic that someone with $32 million laying around would keep it a nudist resort.

He says the owners “would love to do that, but there’s a very small chance of it, because [the asking price] is such a big number,” adding, “We are going to hit up a lot of these other nudist resorts, but I just I don’t think they’re going to have those kinds of funds.”

If you’d like to shake off your clothes and get to know the place, Lupin Lodge is having a 90th anniversary celebration this coming weekend. The resort’s website also lists events happening through the end of October.

Image: Lupin Lodge via Facebook