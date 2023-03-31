There's some exciting news up in Pac Heights, where chef Matthew Accarrino has just opened a second restaurant around the corner from the stellar SPQR, and it's called Mattina.

Back in January, Hoodline had the early news of Mattina's arrival in the former Out the Door space (2232 Bush Street off Fillmore), but at the time the details were slim. Now, as Tablehopper reports, the restaurant is open for breakfast, serving a variety of sweet and savory treats, including scones, creative cookies, and a breakfast sandwich served on a house-made biscuit with San Daniele prosciutto.

See that assemblage below, complete with a little charcoal-grill toasting on the biscuit.

"Mattina" means morning in Italian, but it's also obviously a little play on Accarrino's first name. In the early pandemic, Accarrino had gotten into the breakfast game doing a pop-up called Accarrino's Coffee & Doughnuts, selling freshly fried, Italian-style bombolini out the door of SPQR.

It doesn't immediately look like the little doughnuts are on offer at Mattina, but time will tell. The restaurant website still features a "coming soon" message, and the place is still in soft-opening mode — with hours this week Thursday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ms. Tablehopper learned that lunch and dinner menus are going to roll out in succession, though the timeline on that is unclear. Below is just a little preview photo of the menu, which will feature pastas — Accarrino is a master — as well as a whole roasted fish, and grilled spiedini (skewers). Some other large-format dishes are likely to come, down the line.

Mattina preview dishes. Photo via Instagram

Also coming will be afternoon and evening aperitivo service, with a vermouth cart in the works — and obviously there will be wine as well.

SPQR, which remains open around the corner, is still one of the best and classiest Italian restaurants in the city, with a focus on Northern Italian wines and flavors — though Accarrino's pastas can run the gamut of many regional styles. It is the sister restaurant to A16, which has location in the Marina and Oakland, and both are owned by James Beard Award-winning sommelier Shelley Lindgren.

Check for updates on Mattina's rolling opening on the restaurant's Instagram.

Mattina - 2232 Bush Street - Currently open Thursday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with expanded hours coming soon