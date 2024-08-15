A man who was accused of murdering his boyfriend inside the apartment they shared in Hayes Valley in late 2017 has taken a plea deal, and he's been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Othman Al-Muttalaby, 33, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the November 1, 2017 killing of Keith Harris. The murder took place in the couple's apartment at 340 Hayes Street, and prosecutors say Al-Muttalaby was upset over a conversation the two had had about admitting Al-Muttalaby to a mental health facility. "Mr. Al-Muttalaby seemed to be motivated by the belief that the victim would leave him" if he were to be admitted to such a facility, the DA's office says.

Al-Muttalaby, who was 26 at the time, reportedly stabbed the victim with a knife while he slept, and then fled the scene, calling an Uber. He then proceeded to vomit while in the Uber and pass out, and the Uber driver called 911. He was subsequently admitted to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Concerned coworkers of Harris alerted the couple's building manager after he failed to show up for work, and the building manager entered the apartment on November 2, where he discovered blood. Police subsequently found Harris's body, and Al-Muttalaby was arrested while still in the hospital.

Al-Muttalaby, left, and Keith Harris, right, ca. 2017. Photo via Facebook

As the Bay Area Reporter reported at the time, Harris was employed as an engineering manager at Automotive Mastermind, and Al-Muttalaby had worked as a fitness trainer, adult film performer, and go-go dancer, and also went by the names Ali Liam and Alkoraishie Ali. Someone who was apparently an ex-boyfriend of Al-Muttalaby posted to Facebook after the murder case became public, saying, "He's crazy. I'm just glad he is out of my life."

Initially, Al-Muttalaby pleaded not guilty in the case. The plea deal comes with the condition that he will waive credit for time served, which is almost seven years at this point.

"Although nothing will ever alleviate the pain of losing such a kind, generous and charismatic son, brother and friend, I hope this resolution is able to bring closure for this wonderful family,” said Assistant District Attorney Danielle Hilton, who prosecuted the case, in a statement. "I am proud to stand among the people who came from far and wide to show support for this victim. The loss is tragic, but the strength and resilience within this community is overwhelming."

DA Brooke Jenkins added, "I would like to thank the victim’s family and friends for their faith, patience and trust in my office to get justice for their family."