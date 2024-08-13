An RV happened to have nearly 1,000 grams worth of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine inside when the SF Police Department entered it with a search warrant Thursday, and two suspects have been detained for narcotics trafficking.

What KPIX reports was a two-month long SFPD investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of two suspects for narcotics trafficking. The duo were apparently working out of a motor home which police obtained a search warrant to enter last week, and the Chronicle reports that the SFPD found more than two pounds of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

“On Thursday, August 8, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m. San Francisco Police arrested two suspects involved in narcotics trafficking and seized a total of 927 grams of illegal narcotics after serving search and arrest warrants,” SFPD said in a Tuesday morning Facebook post. “Officers seized suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Base Cocaine, Heroin, Salt Cocaine, and other evidence related to narcotics trafficking.”

The suspects were not both inside the RV at the time. According to KRON4, 32-year-old Fany Reanos-Moreno was in a separate vehicle at Van Ness Avenue and Market Street, but still arrested as part of the operation on suspicion of felony narcotics trafficking. Meanwhile, 57-year-old Alexander Wyatt was in the RV on the 1000 block of Turk Street when SFPD made the arrests.

Wyatt was also charged with possession of a set of brass knuckles, resisting and delaying arrest, possession of narcotics, and for having an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office. SFPD also raided two homes in Oakland as part of the operation, though it’s unclear if these were Reanos-Moreno’s or Wyatt’s residences.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Cops Bust Mission District Van Packed With Cocaine, Magic Mushrooms, $600,000 in Cash [SFist]

Image: San Francisco Police Department via Facebook